Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Heavy buying in IT, metal, auto and FMCG stocks helped benchmark indices close in the green on October 11.

The Sensex was up 246.68 points, or 0.65 percent, at 38,127.08, while the Nifty was up 70.50 points, or 0.63 percent, at 11,305.

About 1,084 shares advanced, 1,360 shares declined, and 155 shares remained unchanged.

The Nifty50 registered a Spinning Top formation on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among investors. On the weekly chart, however, it formed a formed bullish candle.

The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, the market is facing stiff resistance around 11,350-11,400 levels. Inability to sustain above this hurdle may result in further weakness next week, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,208.63, followed by 11,112.27. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,382.13 and 11,459.27.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed with marginal gains of 0.10 percent at 28,042.5. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,651.5, followed by 27,260.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,518.8 and 28,995.1.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 14.68 lakh contracts was seen at 11,400 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the October series.

This is followed by 11,500 strike price, which holds 14.27 lakh contracts in open interest; and 11,300, which has accumulated 11.96 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 11,400 strike price, which added 6.67 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 strike price that added 5.18 lakh contracts and 11,700 strike price which added 4.56 lakh contracts.

No major Call unwinding was seen.

Put options data

Maximum put OI of 27.05 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in October series.

This is followed by 11,200 strike price, which holds 17.93 lakh contracts in open interest; and 11,400 strike price, which has accumulated 11.10 lakh contracts in OI.

Put writing was seen at the 11,000 strike price, which added 1.21 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 strike price, which added 1.06 lakh contracts.

No major Put unwinding was seen.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

47 stocks saw long buildup

31 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 15 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

44 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 15 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

44 stocks witnessed short-covering

As per available data, 27 stocks witnessed short-covering. A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 15 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk Deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

Bank of Maharashtra - board meeting on October 22 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019.

Ceat -board meeting on October 22 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019.

Aarti Drugs - board meeting on October 23 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019.

Bharti AIrtel - board meeting on October 29 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019.

CARE Rating - board meeting on November 4 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019 and dividend, if any.

Stocks in news

August IIP at 1.1 percent.

Bank of Baroda entered a pact to merge Baroda Asset Management with BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Infosys Q2: Net profit up 5.8 percent at Rs 4,019 crore versus Rs 3,798 crore, rupee. Revenue up 3.8 percent at Rs 22,629 crore versus Rs 21,803 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Cadila Healthcare: API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa successfully completed USFDA inspection.

NMDC board approved raising funds via NCDs up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Fund flow

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 749.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 703.02 crore in the Indian equity market on October 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

No stock under ban period on NSE