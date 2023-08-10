Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

After the RBI policy, the Bank Nifty index encountered significant selling pressure.

Once again the Nifty50 has defended 19,500 and faced strong resistance at around 19,650, which are expected to be crucial levels to watch out for in coming sessions, as breaking decisively on either side on a closing basis can give clear direction to the market. The index remained within the previous day's range on August 10 and finally closed 89 points lower at 19,543 after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the full-year inflation forecast to 5.4 percent and announced incremental CRR of 10 percent for banks, while retaining repo rate at 6.5 percent.

"The Nifty index continues to hover near the 20-day SMA with no significant change in the chart structure, portraying a lack of conviction by both counterparties. Structurally the setup remains unchanged, suggesting further consolidation in the index and continuing the time-wise corrective phase," Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical & derivative research at Angel One said.

On the levels front, Krishan says the bearish gap of 19,678-19,705 withholds the sturdy hurdle and on the lower end, 19,500-19,440 holds the pivotal support for the Nifty in the comparable period.

Sectoral rotation along with broader market participation is still in play. Hence, one must focus on stock-specific actions till the key indices remain in the consolidation zone for an outperformance, he advised.

The BSE Sensex declined 308 points to 65,688, while the market breadth was in favour of declines. About three shares declined against two advancing shares on the NSE.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,505, followed by 19,475 and 19,426. In case of an upside, 19,603 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,633 and 19,682.

Nifty Bank

On August 10, the Bank Nifty remained under pressure for yet another session, falling 339 points to 44,542 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long upper shadow on the daily charts, but has taken good support at 44,500 on a closing basis, which is expected to act as a support in the near term.

After the RBI policy, the Bank Nifty index encountered significant selling pressure, leading to a challenging situation, experts feel.

"A substantial resistance is evident at the 45,000 mark. Breaking through this resistance level could be demanding due to the prevailing selling pressure. Support can be identified around 44,400 levels. A drop below this support could further empower the bears and potentially lead to additional downward movement," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

To regain control, he feels bullish momentum would need to overcome the hurdle at 45,150. Surpassing this level could provide the bulls with an upper hand and potentially steer the index towards a more positive trajectory, he said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,432, followed by 44,300 and 44,085. In the case of an upside, the initial resistance is at 44,862, followed by 44,994 and 45,209.

Call options data

On the Options front, we have seen the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) at 19,600 strike with 1.34 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 20,000 strike, which had 81.32 lakh contracts, while 19,800 strike had 73.82 lakh contracts.

The meaningful Call writing was at 19,600 strike, which added 67.82 lakh contracts, followed by 20,100 and 20,000 strikes, which added 16.24 lakh and 10.52 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was seen at 19,800 strike, which shed 29.73 lakh contracts followed by 19,700 and 20,400 strikes, which shed 29.71 lakh contracts and 5.88 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put side, the maximum open interest remained at 19,500 strike with 1.37 crore contracts. This can be an important support level for the Nifty50 in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,400 strike comprising 63.65 lakh contracts and 19,000 strike with 55.46 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,500 strike, which added 8.67 lakh contracts, followed by 18,600 strike and 20,100 strike, which added 6.25 lakh contracts and 3,600 contracts, respectively.

The meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,600 strike, which shed 56.61 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 and 19,200 strikes, which shed 29.69 lakh contracts, and 23.59 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Marico, Hindustan Unilever, SRF, Tata Motors, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

29 stocks see a long build-up

Can Fin Homes, India Cements, Max Financial Services, Manappuram Finance, and Cummins India were among the 29 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicate a build-up of long positions.

75 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 75 stocks, including Alkem Laboratories, PI Industries, Escorts Kubota, MRF, and Dixon Technologies saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

69 stocks see short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 69 stocks, including Bata India, Granules India, Marico, Mahanagar Gas, and Petronet LNG. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

14 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 14 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Berger Paints India, HDFC AMC, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Trent. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Results on August 11, and August 12

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, ABB India, Nykaa, Zydus Lifesciences, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, NALCO, SpiceJet, Astral, BEML, Cochin Shipyard, City Union Bank, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Hindustan Aeronautics, HEG, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jindal Steel & Power, Kalpataru Projects International, Muthoot Finance, Info Edge India, NMDC, Power Finance Corporation, Raymond, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sun TV Network, and Voltas will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 11.

Aurobindo Pharma, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amara Raja Batteries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Finolex Cables, JK Cement, NITCO, Panacea Biotec, PTC India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Signet Industries, V2 Retail, and Zee Media Corporation will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 12.

Stocks in the news

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker has recorded a standalone profit at Rs 824.72 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 32 percent over a year-ago period despite expenses towards VRS of Rs 160 crore, driven by strong other income and higher operating numbers. Revenue grew by 4.5 percent to Rs 8,767.3 crore, but sales volume dropped 2.6 percent to 13.53 lakh units during the same period.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The life insurance major has announced a huge profit of Rs 9,543.7 crore for the quarter ended June FY24 including Rs 7,491.53 crore pertaining to the accretion on the available solvency margin, transferred from non-par fund to shareholders account. Profit in Q1FY23 was at Rs 682.88 crore wherein the amount of Rs 4,149 crore pertaining to the accretion on the available solvency margin was not included as this amount was transferred from non-par fund to shareholders account on September 30, 2022. Net premium was flat at Rs 98,362.8 crore against Rs 98,351.8 crore during the same period.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker has registered a consolidated profit of Rs 396.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising sharply by 124 percent over a year-ago period as lower input costs boosted operating performance. Higher other income also supported profitability. Revenue grew by 5 percent YoY to Rs 6,244.6 crore during the same period.

Steel Authority of India: The state-owned steel company has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 212.5 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, falling 73.6 percent compared to the year-ago period, impacted by tepid topline growth. Profit was supported by higher other income and lower input cost & tax expenses. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 24,359 crore, up 1.4 percent over a year-ago period.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The bank has reported a profit of Rs 47.6 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, growing sharply by 6-fold over Rs 7.8 crore in the year-ago period driven by strong other income and operating income. Lower provisions also aided profitability. Net interest income grew by 26.9 percent to Rs 224.7 crore during the same period.

Torrent Power: The Torrent Group company has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 532.3 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, rising 6 percent over a year-ago period, driven by an increase in contribution from merchant power sales in gas-based power plants, and licensed distribution businesses, but profit was limited due to lower net gain from trading of LNG, lower contribution from renewable business, and increase in finance cost & depreciation expenses. Revenue increased by 12.55 percent YoY to Rs 7,327.6 crore in Q1FY24.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-owned shipbuilding company has registered a 40 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 314.3 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, driven partly by higher other income. Revenue from operations fell by 2.6 percent YoY to Rs 2,172.8 crore for the quarter.

MTAR Technologies: The precision-engineered systems manufacturer has reported 25.4 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 20.3 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, driven by strong topline and operating income. Revenue grew by 67.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 152.6 crore for the quarter.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

We have seen buying from both FIIs and DIIs in the cash segment. Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 331.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 703.72 crore worth of stocks on August 10, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Can Fin Homes, Granules India, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises to its F&O ban list for August 11, while retaining Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, and Indiabulls Housing Finance. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.