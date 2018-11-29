Trade names of drugs may soon be regulated to avoid confusion among customers

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) may amend the drugs and cosmetic rules to add a provision that allows regulation of brand names by the central licensing authority, reports Mint.

If this is implemented, pharmaceutical companies will not be able to use the same trade names for different drugs, hence minimising confusion among customers.

Trade names of drugs are not controlled by the trademarks office, or the licencing authority under current rules. Health officials believe that many medicines, being sold under the same name in India, put patients' safety at risk.

On November 13, the Health Ministry held a meeting to discuss this issue, saying the absence of an authority leads to sale of drugs with different ingredients under the same trade names.

"Since it is not mandatory to register brand names, there are two classes of trade names in India: registered and unregistered. A huge majority of brand names are unregistered. This allows manufacturers to use such brands without violating any law. However, registered brand names cannot be used for the same class," Chandra M Gulhati, Editor of Monthly Index of Medical Specialities (MIMS), told the paper.

"For example, if Crocin is registered as paracetamol, i.e. a drug, then it cannot be used for any drug. But Crocin can still be used for bicycle or shoes," he added.

Gulati has written on this issue way back in 2004. "A prescription was written for Lona, a brand name for anti-epilepsy drug clonazepam. The patient was sold Lona, exactly as prescribed, but it contained low sodium salt marketed by another company."

Having a national law on brand naming of drugs will help eliminate this problem, he added.

Experts are calling this a long overdue step. Sunil Attavar, President of Karnataka Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers' Association (KDPMA), said this will prevent duplication and potential grave risk to patients.

"We welcome the proposal to submit the official trademark search report when applying for a licence," he said, adding that a bigger challenge is getting all existing brands online, many of which are being marketed without registration.

Without achieving this, the whole process would be useless as an official report could approve a name when an unregistered brand is in the market with the same name.