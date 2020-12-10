PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

TPG looking at 7% stake in Pharmeasy’s parent API Holdings: Report

In its filing with the CCI, API Holding said it will use this financing to deepen its distribution network across India and build innovative technology-first products for affordable access to healthcare across India.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 03:18 PM IST
TPG’s move in the space would be one among many by prominent players such as Tata Group and Amazon

TPG’s move in the space would be one among many by prominent players such as Tata Group and Amazon

United States-based private equity (PE) firm TPG is considering a 7 percent stake in API Holdings, the parent company of Mumbai-based e-pharmacy  Pharmeasy for an undisclosed value.

For this, TPG has sought permission from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in Singapore to conduct the proposed investment, The Economic Times has reported.

In its filing with the CCI, API Holding said it will “use this financing to deepen its distribution network across India and build innovative technology-first products to connect the entire ecosystem and give affordable access to healthcare across India”, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The filing also said “there is no known horizontal overlaps between the two parties”; “only limited vertical relationship” between Pharmeasy acquired Medlife and a hospital which TPG has invested in; and “potential vertical overlap” in API’s wholesale drugs and distribution network and TPG’s hospital.

Close

Related stories

Pharmeasy did not respond to queries, the report said.

The development comes after reports in October said that Pharmeasy was in talks with TPG and Naspers for $100 million funding each at a valuation of $1.2 billion. API was recently granted CCI approval to fully acquire Bengaluru-based e-pharmacy Medlife.

TPG’s move in the space would be one among many by prominent players such as Tata Group, which is in talks for a majority stake in e-pharmacy 1mg and Amazon that is considering a $100-million investment in Apollo Pharmacy.

In August, Reliance Retail invested Rs 620 crore in e-pharmacy Netmeds for a 60 percent stake.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the parent company of Reliance Retail and is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #API Holdings #Business #India #PharmEasy #TPG
first published: Dec 10, 2020 11:48 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.