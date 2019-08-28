App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TPG Capital may buyout Coffee Day Global, deal values co around Rs 4,000cr

The transaction will likely value the Cafe Coffee Day chain, excluding its vending machine business, at Rs 3,500-4,000 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private equity (PE) player TPG Capital is in talks to potentially acquire Coffee Day Global, reports The Economic Times. "The proposed transaction is expected to value the coffee chain between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 crore. The transaction will not include its vending machine business," a source told the publication.

The company’s late founder VG Siddhartha was seeking a valuation of Rs 8,000-10,000 crore, the report said.

CDG, which runs the Cafe Coffee Day chain, is owned by listed entity Coffee Day Enterprises (CDE). The chain has about 1,750 outlets across the country.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

related news

As of July 31, CDG has a total debt of Rs 1,097 crore. CDE recently sold Global Tech Village Tech Park to Blackstone Group for about Rs 2,600-3,000 crore to help clear its debt position.

The group’s coffee business is expected to close the year ended March 2020 with sales of about Rs 2,250 crore, a senior executive told the paper.

Coffee Day Group’s promoters have renewed discussions with beverage giant Coca-Cola over a possible stake sale, according to a media report. The company has termed the report 'factually inaccurate'.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Coffee Day Enterprises

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.