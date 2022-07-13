TP Saurya bags 600-MW wind solar hybrid project in Karnataka

The project will produce over 800 GWh of clean energy annually (Representative image)

Tata Power arm TP Saurya Ltd on July 13 said it has bagged a 600-MW wind solar hybrid power project in Karnataka from state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India.

"TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up a 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka," a statement said.

According to the statement, the letter was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) execution date.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said in the statement, "We are enthused with the win of 600 MW hybrid project for SECI as it reaffirms Tata Power’s commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future. Renewable hybrid projects are a game changer in India as they can generate round-the-clock power with high reliability levels to help meet country’s decarbonisation goals."

With this project, the total renewables capacity of Tata Power reaches 5,524 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,634 MW and 1,890 MW under various stages of implementation.