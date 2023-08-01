Toyota records highest-ever monthly sales in July at 21,911 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday reported its best-ever monthly sales in July at 21,911 units.

The company's total dispatches to dealers increased by 11 per cent last month to 21,911 units, as compared to 19,693 units in July 2022.

Last month, the company's domestic wholesales stood at 20,759 units, while exports accounted for 1,152 units.

TKM previously posted its best monthly wholesales in May 2023 by selling 20,410 units.

"The month of July has been tremendous for the company, we are thrilled to have recorded our highest wholesales ever by selling 21,911 units. We are witnessing an overwhelming response to our entire product range," TKM Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.

Given the mid-year sales trend and the favourable demand sentiments, coupled with increase in production by adding a third shift operation, the automaker is confident of recording one of strongest years in the country, he added.