Toyota production up 9% in January, chip pain still lingers

Reuters
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

Toyota Motor Corp boosted global vehicle production by 9% in January, it said on Monday, its first increase in two months even as the car maker continued to feel the strain from global chip shortages.

The company, which is the world's largest automaker by volume, and other car manufacturers are still grappling with tight supplies of chips, although the constraint has eased from a year earlier, when pandemic-related lockdowns sharply hit supplies of semiconductors.

Toyota said it produced 689,090 vehicles globally in January, an 8.8% increase from the same month last year and just short of the 700,000 vehicles it previously said it expected to produce for the month.

That does not include production from its Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd units.