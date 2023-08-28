Toyota launches Rumion MPV at starting price of Rs 10.29 lakh

The official bookings have begun at a payment of Rs 11,000 and deliveries will commence on September 8.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched its new Multi-Purpose vehicle (MPV)- Rumion, at a starting price of Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base S variant. The 7-seater MPV is based on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and will also be offered in a CNG variant. The official bookings have begun at a payment of Rs 11,000 and deliveries will commence on Septmeber 8.

Besides the base variant, the other variants include S MT Petrol ( Rs 10.29 lakh), S AT Petrol ( Rs 11.89 lakh), G MT Petrol (Rs 11.45 lakh), V MT Petrol (Rs 12.18 lakh), V AT Petrol

(Rs13.68 lakh) and S MT (CNG) ( Rs 11.24 lakh).

Atul Sood, Vice President - Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “ We strongly believe that with its unmatched space, advanced features, and exceptional performance, backed by Toyota’s value-added proposition and excellent after-sales service, the All-New Toyota Rumion will become a preferred choice for the discerning families looking for a pleasurable ownership experience, ensuring every drive is filled with comfort, joy, and peace of mind.”

Earlier this month, this MPV was revealed and marked Toyota's entry into the B-segment MPV market in India. TKM already is a leading player in the domestic MPV segment and expects the launch of the new model to further boost its presence in the vertical.

Just the Ertiga, this 7-seater MPV is powered by the 1.5-litre K series petrol engine, featuring the Neo Drive (ISG) technology and E-CNG technology. It offers a mileage of 20.51 km/l for the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for the CNG version. It is available in a 5-speed Manual Transmission and a 6-speed Automatic Transmission.

The Rumion MPV will be equipped with features such as a 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Toyota Rumion is part of the Maruti Suzuki’s parent company Suzuki’s global partnership with Toyota under which the two companies have badge-engineered each other's products. Just like Glanza (badge-engineered version of Baleno), Rumion MPV would be produced by Maruti Suzuki and then supplied to TKM.