English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Toyota Kirloskar SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price starts at Rs 15.11 lakh

    The three trims with strong self-charging hybrid technology are priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, respectively.

    PTI
    September 09, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said the top four trims of its sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder are priced between Rs 15.11 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The three trims with strong self-charging hybrid technology are priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, respectively.

    The variant with a mild hybrid powertrain and 1.5-litre gasoline engine mated with automatic transmission is tagged at Rs 17.09 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Toyota Kirloskar Motor Associate Vice President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing).

    Atul Sood said the prices for the remaining three mild hybrid grades will be announced shortly. The company unveiled the sports utility vehicle (SUV) in early July and the bookings were also announced at the same time.

    The Hyryder comes with two powertrains -- Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric powertrain. The Neo Drive grade comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an integrated starter generator (ISG).

    Close
    The self-charging strong hybrid electric variants feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System) and electric drive transmission, delivering an engine output of 68kW and a motor output of 59 kW.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Toyota Kirloskar SUV #Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 03:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.