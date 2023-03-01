 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Toyota Kirloskar sales up 75% in February at 15,338 units

Mar 01, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

The company had dispatched 8,745 units in the domestic market in February last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said its wholesales increased 75 per cent year-on-year to 15,338 units in February 2023.

"We are witnessing a continued interest from customers across our product portfolio, resulting in a very healthy growth in the month of February 2023," TKM Sales and Strategic Marketing Vice President Atul Sood said in a statement.

Leading this growth are the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and All New Innova Hycross, as the automaker strives to work with its partners to meet the demand, he added.