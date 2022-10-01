Toyota Kirloskar sales up 66% to 15,378 units in September

Representative image

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said its wholesales increased by 66 per cent to 15,378 units in September as compared to the same month last year.

The Bengaluru-based automaker had dispatched 9,284 units to its dealers in September 2021.

TKM Associate Vice President – Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood said dispatches of Urban Cruiser Hyryder have commenced. "Our segment leading models like the Fortuner, Legender and the Innova Crysta petrol continue to garner customer orders whilst models like Glanza continue to clock promising wholesales as well as customer orders," he added.