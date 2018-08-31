App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota Kirloskar sales up 11.47% in August

The company sold a total of 14,100 units in the domestic market in August 2018. It had sold 12,017 units in the domestic market in the same period last year, TKM said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported 11.47 percent rise in total sales at 14,581 units in August as against 13,081 units in the year-ago month.

Exports of Etios series in August stood at 481 units as compared to 1,064 units in August 2017, down 54.8 percent.

Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said Innova Crysta and Fortuner have been performing consistently as segment leaders, driving TKM's domestic growth.

The good response to the recently launched dual tone Liva limited edition has also contributed to the positive growth in domestic sales this month, he added.

Raja said floods in Kerala has had an impact.

"We have been able to overcome the challenge with complete support of other dealers across other regions. Kerala is a very important market for us and we will work hard to get this market back to normalcy," he added.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #N Raja #Toyota Kirloskar Motor

