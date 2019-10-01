Toyota Kirloskar sales down 17% in September at 10,911 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday reported a 16.56 per cent decline in total sales at 10,911 units in September. The company had sold 13,078 units in the same month last year, TKM said in a statement.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 10,203 units last month as compared to 12,512 units in September 2018, a decline of 18 per cent, it added.

Exports in September were at 708 units as against 566 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 25 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said, "The consumer sentiment continued to be subdued in September which has reflected in the sales slowdown in the industry."