Toyota Kirloskar resumes production at Bidadi plant as strike continues

TKM's facility at Bidadi had gone into a lockdown on November 10 after the union began a strike over the suspension of an employee, who is also a union leader.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will resume operations at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka with skeletal supervision and other staff, as workers continue to strike due to differences with the management.

"As on 3 December, the company would like to confirm the resumption of production involving supervisory and other staff and workmen who have signed the undertaking despite the continuation of the illegal strike by a group of workers," Toyota said in a statement as quoted by Mint.

TKM's facility at Bidadi went into a lockdown on November 10 after the union had begun a strike over the suspension of an employee, who is also a union leader, the report said.

Karnataka's Labour Department had prohibited the strike and instructed staff to resume work from November 19. However, only a few employees returned to work at the facility, forcing the company to extend the lockdown.

The facility is operating at less than 10 percent of its capacity, executives told the publication.

A member of the union said 60 workers who have been suspended by TKM need to be reinstated before a decision on calling off the strike is made.

"The company is refusing to engage with us and has suspended an additional 20 members today," he told the paper.