PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Toyota Kirloskar resumes production at Bidadi plant as strike continues

TKM's facility at Bidadi had gone into a lockdown on November 10 after the union began a strike over the suspension of an employee, who is also a union leader.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 09:36 AM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will resume operations at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka with skeletal supervision and other staff, as workers continue to strike due to differences with the management.

"As on 3 December, the company would like to confirm the resumption of production involving supervisory and other staff and workmen who have signed the undertaking despite the continuation of the illegal strike by a group of workers," Toyota said in a statement as quoted by Mint.

TKM's facility at Bidadi went into a lockdown on November 10 after the union had begun a strike over the suspension of an employee, who is also a union leader, the report said.

Karnataka's Labour Department had prohibited the strike and instructed staff to resume work from November 19. However, only a few employees returned to work at the facility, forcing the company to extend the lockdown.

The facility is operating at less than 10 percent of its capacity, executives told the publication.

A member of the union said 60 workers who have been suspended by TKM need to be reinstated before a decision on calling off the strike is made.

"The company is refusing to engage with us and has suspended an additional 20 members today," he told the paper.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Toyota Kirloskar
first published: Dec 4, 2020 09:36 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.