 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Toyota Kirloskar recalls around 1K units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

The recall is being initiated in-line with the company's commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, the automaker said.

Toyota Urban Cruiser (Image: Toyota Bharat)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday said it is recalling around 994 units of its recently launched mid-sized sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder to fix a faulty seat belt part.

In a statement, the company said it has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for certain Urban Cruiser Hyryder units to investigate for a possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly.

Around 994 vehicles of the specified models may have been impacted by this concern, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

The front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly will be replaced from the suspected vehicles, it added.

The recall is being initiated in-line with the company's commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, the automaker said.

Till date there have been no reported failures of the affected part, it added.