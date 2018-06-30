App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 14,102 units in June 2018

TKM had sold 1,973 units in the domestic market and exported 1,655 units of the Etios series in June 2017 as a conscious decision to lower the volumes to lessen any impact on the dealers owing to the uncertainty surrounding implementation of GST in July 2017, it said in a statement.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today said it sold a total of 13,088 units in the domestic market in June 2018. The company exported 1,014 units of the Etios series during the month, taking the total sales number to 14,102 units.

According to the statement, the company has been able to register a 23 per growth in the first half of 2018 from January-June 2018 as compared to the same period last year.

Innova Crysta has recorded a 43 per cent growth in April-June 2018 as compared to the same quarter last year, it said.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 07:07 pm

