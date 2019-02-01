App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:03 PM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales dip 9% to 12,067 units in January

Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said: "With the closure of special offers/year-end schemes, the buying sentiment has witnessed a dip this month.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday reported a 9 percent decline in total vehicle sales in January to 12,067 units, compared with 13,239 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said: "With the closure of special offers/year-end schemes, the buying sentiment has witnessed a dip this month.

The tightening of vehicle financing availability has also added to the challenges in the market.
