Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 38% decline in total sales at 7,769 units in December

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday reported 38 percent decline in total sales at 7,769 units in December 2019. The company had sold 12,489 units in the same month previous year, TKM said in a statement.

Domestic sales in December 2019 stood at 6,544 units as compared to 11,836 units in the same month in 2018, down 45 percent.

Exports last month were at 1,225 units as compared to 653 units in December 2018, it added.

Domestic sales stood at 1,26,701 units in 2019 as compared to 1,51,480 units in 2018, down by 16.36 percent, the company said.

Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said: "We are happy that there has been a continued positive retail sales momentum despite the overall slowdown in the industry. We currently don't cater to the entire market with our products, although the segments we represent have shown de-growth of around 22 per cent, yet our de-growth as compared to the segment has been much lesser."

Commenting on 2020 outlook, he said “In the coming year, we would continue to sustain our volumes as 2019. Since we have leadership in the segments we operate in, we would grow at the same pace as the market growth."