Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 14% growth in India sales at 7,487 units for December

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday reported 14 percent growth in its domestic sales to 7,487 units in December 2020.

The car maker had sold 6,544 vehicles in December 2019.

"As we wrap up the year, we are happy to have registered a 14 percent growth in wholesales in December 2020, when compared to sales in the same period in 2019," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM).

He said customer orders have been rising significantly and retail sales (dealer''s sale to customers) have also been very encouraging which gives the company confidence to embark upon a new target as it welcomes the New Year 2021.

"We have also managed to retain more than 6 percent growth in wholesales in the last quarter of calendar year 2020, when compared to the last quarter of 2019," he added.

December witnessed a few adjustments in terms of production, due to new model launches as well as year model changes, Soni said, adding, "This also included our efforts to exhaust the existing stock of the current generation Fortuner so that we can begin production of the new Fortuner at our plant in Bidadi, which is scheduled for launch in India next week."

The year 2020 has been one with several challenges as well as significant learnings and the entire sector has emerged stronger with greater focus on localisation and digitalization, Soni said.

"At TKM, we strongly believe that the current economic revival is likely to help sustain the sales momentum in 2021 and we are hopeful that 2021 will see a V shaped recovery of the economy thereby helping the industry to bounce back.

"To cater to this demand, we plan to expand our product line-up in a sustainable and phased manner to meet customer expectations," he said.