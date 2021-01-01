MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posts 14% growth in India sales at 7,487 units for December

"As we wrap up the year, we are happy to have registered a 14 percent growth in wholesales in December 2020, when compared to sales in the same period in 2019," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM).

PTI
January 01, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday reported 14 percent growth in its domestic sales to 7,487 units in December 2020.

The car maker had sold 6,544 vehicles in December 2019.

"As we wrap up the year, we are happy to have registered a 14 percent  growth in wholesales in December 2020, when compared to sales in the same period in 2019," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM).

He said customer orders have been rising significantly and retail sales (dealer''s sale to customers) have also been very encouraging which gives the company confidence to embark upon a new target as it welcomes the New Year 2021.

"We have also managed to retain more than 6 percent growth in wholesales in the last quarter of calendar year 2020, when compared to the last quarter of 2019," he added.

Close

Related stories

December witnessed a few adjustments in terms of production, due to new model launches as well as year model changes, Soni said, adding, "This also included our efforts to exhaust the existing stock of the current generation Fortuner so that we can begin production of the new Fortuner at our plant in Bidadi, which is scheduled for launch in India next week."

The year 2020 has been one with several challenges as well as significant learnings and the entire sector has emerged stronger with greater focus on localisation and digitalization, Soni said.

"At TKM, we strongly believe that the current economic revival is likely to help sustain the sales momentum in 2021 and we are hopeful that 2021 will see a V shaped recovery of the economy thereby helping the industry to bounce back.

"To cater to this demand, we plan to expand our product line-up in a sustainable and phased manner to meet customer expectations," he said.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 1, 2021 01:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.