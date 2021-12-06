MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with Karnataka Bank for financing solutions

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Karnataka Bank, following which the bank will be one of the preferred financiers for the entire range of vehicles sold by TKM.

PTI
December 06, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it has partnered with Karnataka Bank to finance its vehicles across cities and towns in India.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Karnataka Bank, following which the bank will be one of the preferred financiers for the entire range of vehicles sold by TKM.

The finance options at competitive interest rates will be available to customers, including those covered under priority sector schemes, for purchasing Toyota vehicles for private and commercial use, TKM said in a statement.

"To meet the growing demand and improve the sales experience of our customers in both metros as well as smaller markets, we are looking to further expand the reach of Toyota products across the country with a sharp focus on rural markets," TKM Vice President (VP), Strategic Business Unit R Venkatakrishnan said.

With this collaboration, he said, "We have focused on designing innovative schemes to suit the customer needs while also providing ease of finance. Along with our partner, Karnataka Bank, we hope to build on our respective strengths to create the best solutions for our customers".

Close

Related stories

Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO Mahabaleshwara M S said this partnership will offer a quick and seamless experience of our digital car loan product to the customers, who are desiring to own products from TKM.

"Karnataka Bank offers car loans through our extensive branch network with an indigenously developed end to end digital platform for existing as well as new customers, enabled with simplified and faster processing capabilities," Mahabaleshwara added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Karnataka Bank #Toyota Kirloskar
first published: Dec 6, 2021 01:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.