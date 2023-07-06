English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor hikes vehicle prices by 1%

    The company, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, has realigned the prices of its models with effect from July 5, 2023, TKM said in a statement.

    PTI
    July 06, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has hiked the prices of its models by around 1 percent in order to offset the impact of an increase in input cost.

    The company, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, has realigned the prices of its models with effect from July 5, 2023, TKM said in a statement.

    The increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input cost, it added. "As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the market and all efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase passing on to our customers is minimal," it noted.

    PTI
    Tags: #Toyota Kirloskar Motor #vehicle prices
    first published: Jul 6, 2023 06:24 pm