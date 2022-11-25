 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Toyota Kirloskar Motor focussing on hybrid vehicles: Chairman Vikram Kirloskar

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

The company, which on Friday unveiled Innova Hycross -- the new hybrid version of its popular multi-purpose vehicle Innova -- also expects full capacity utilisation at its two manufacturing units in Bengaluru by the middle of next year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will bring electric vehicles in India in future, but at the moment it is focussing on hybrid vehicles keeping in mind the objective of meeting holistic carbon reduction, company Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar said.

"I think the country's objective is to reduce carbon (emission). You have to look at it holistically and (on a) scientific basis and that's what we are doing," he told PTI here, when asked about Toyota Kirloskar Motor's strategy of focussing on hybrids at a time when electric vehicles (EVs) have started gaining traction in India.

Kirloskar argued that considering the current low level of renewable energy sources in India, EVs do not necessarily serve the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.

He cited a recent study done by the Nature magazine which measured the end-to-end emission on the basis of the source of power in India and said, "The only place where as per that (study) the electric car has lower carbon emission than a pure ICE (internal combustion engine) is in the North East where it's hydropower. Nowhere else does it reduce carbon."

Asked if it meant Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will not bring EVs to India in the near future, he said, "If it reduces the carbon content, if the renewable electricity in India starts getting at least more than 50-60 per cent and certainly it will be all electric...we may bring earlier also."