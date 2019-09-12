Toyota Kirloskar launches limited edition Fortuner priced at Rs 33.85 lakh

Toyota Fortuner | Rs 25.71 Lakhs - Rs 31.48 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom - Delhi) The SUV with bold stance and bolder abilities which gives its riders to head out into any kind of road is one of the two Toyota vehicles now in custody of the ED. The car packs 2694cc - 2755cc 4-cylinder engine under its hood.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday launched a limited edition of its popular SUV, Fortuner, priced at Rs 33.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) to mark a decade of sales of the vehicle in India.

The new Fortuner TRD 'Celebratory Edition' has been designed and developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD) and will be available in diesel variant with automatic transmission, Toyota Kirloskar Motor(TKM) said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said the Fortuner has been dominating the SUV segment since its launch way back in 2009 and has emerged as the "SUV of choice for Indians across the country".

"Owing to an increase in average per capita income, this segment has grown over the years; and among Toyota's offerings, the Fortuner has enjoyed unwavering loyalty from customers...," he added.

Raja further said, "We are confident that the new Fortuner TRD... will be aspirational for our customers and draw more admirers."

The limited edition will have new front bumper and rear bumper spoiler, dual tone roof, sporty black and maroon leather seats interiors and charcoal black alloy wheels, among other features. It is powered by a 2.8 litre diesel engine.