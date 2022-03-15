English
    Toyota Kirloskar drives in new Glanza; price starting at Rs 6.39 lakh

    The model comes with an 1197 cc petrol engine mated with manual and automatic transmissions.

    PTI
    March 15, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday launched the all-new version of its premium hatchback Glanza in the country with a price starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The model comes with an 1197 cc petrol engine mated with manual and automatic transmissions.

    The five-speed manual variants of Glanza have been priced between Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh, while the automatic trims (AMT) are tagged between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh. The new version delivers fuel efficiency of over 22 kmpl and also features an idle start-stop function, the automaker said.

    Other prominent features include six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), hill hold control, head-up display, 360-degree camera and nine-inch smart play cast, among others.

    "Over these last few years, the Glanza has won many hearts in India. And yet again with the new Glanza, we are delighted to be recognised as a trusted brand by our customers who have started booking this new car in good numbers," TKM Executive Vice President (Sales & Customer Service) Tadashi Asazuma said at the launch event.

    Exclusively designed by Toyota's designers, the model features the company's signature styling and sportiness, he added. "We believe it is the perfect choice for those customers who are seeking a stylish, technology-laden, safe and comfortable car," Asazuma noted.

    Close

    The model also comes with connected technology -- Toyota i-Connect, which can be enabled through a smartphone or a smartwatch and is loaded with 45 plus features. TKM has so far sold about 66,000 Glanza units in the country.

    "These models (Glanza and Urban Cruiser) enable us to reach more customers in Tier 2 & 3 cities. With this car, we are trying to reach more customers in more areas," Asazuma told PTI.

    When asked if the company has set any sales target for the Glanza, he noted: "At Toyota, we don't seek numbers. Our main aim is just to use this opportunity to bring more customers to Toyota. While we have had great success with cars like Innova and Fortuner, we are trying to bring more customers of different tastes to have the Toyota experience".

    On the company's plan to have its own line of mid-level/ entry-level cars, Asazuma said: "Generally, we are happy with our Maruti Suzuki alliance.

    Maruti is very strong in the area of small cars, while we have a strength globally in technology stations. We can both fill each other's gaps, and so we are very happy with this partnership and are looking for more collaborations in future".

    As per the global collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki sells Vitara Brezza to TKM, which after making certain design changes sells the model as Urban Cruiser in the domestic market.

    TKM also gets MSI's premium hatchback Baleno under the same arrangement and sells it as Glanza in the market.
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 12:41 pm
