Toyota Kirloskar drives in Hilux brand; deliveries to begin in April

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday launched the iconic SUV model Hilux in the country. The automaker, which is a joint venture between the Japanese Toyota Motor Company and Kirloskar Group, has commenced bookings for the model, with deliveries expected to begin in April.

The company noted that the vehicle would come with a 2.8 diesel powertrain mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. The model comes with a 4X4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm among other safety and convenience features.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to reveal the price of the model next month.

"We begin an amazing journey with the launch of an iconic vehicle known for extreme toughness across terrains of the world. The name Hilux needs no introduction, as its global sales have already surpassed 20 million units. This much-awaited lifestyle vehicle is best suited for off-roading adventures and daily city drives," TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura told reporters in an online event.

Today, as India continues to make larger economic strides, many customers are seeking a sophisticated lifestyle vehicle that delivers exceptionally on and off-road prowess and fulfil their daily urban mobility needs, be it work or pleasure, he noted.

"The Hilux will cater to these customer demands and hopefully spawn a new genre in the country. Further, this launch will set the path for us in India to welcome many more new customers to the Toyota family," Yoshimura stated.

The model is being produced at the company’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka with around 30 per cent of localised content. Elaborating on the new product, TKM Executive Vice President of Sales and Customer Service Tadashi Asazuma told