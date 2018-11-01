App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 02:17 PM IST

Toyota domestic sales up 2% at 12,606 units in October

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday reported a 2 percent increase in domestic sales at 12,606 units in October.

The company had sold 12,403 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement.

It exported 639 units of the Etios series last month, compared to 1,597 units in the same period a year ago.

"We are happy that we have been able to sustain good customers demand despite the dampening effect on consumer sentiment owing to hike in fuel prices, higher interest rates, increase in insurance premium," TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said.

Innova Crysta has witnessed a growth of 11 percent in April to October period this year as compared to the same period in 2017, he added.

The company had sold a total of 92,152 units during the April-October period, a growth of 15 percent from 80,360 units in same period of previous year.

"This growth has been primarily driven by the positive sales growth of Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Etios Liva and the positive response to Yaris," Raja said.
