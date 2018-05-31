Toyota domestic sales surge 20% to 13,113 units in May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 20 percent increase in domestic sales at 13,113 units in May. The company had sold 10,914 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement.

It exported 827 units of the Etios series this month, compared with 1,425 units in the same period a year ago, a decline of 42 percent.

"Along with the segment leading products Fortuner and Innova Crysta, Yaris has been a significant contributor to the overall positive sales growth as compared to the same period last year," TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said in a statement.

The company's latest offering mid-sized sedan Yaris has received overwhelming response from customers nationwide which gives company the confidence that customers have well accepted the value propositions of the product, he added.

"In line with our customer first approach, we had started our production last month itself to be able to match our supply to the customer demand and reduce the waiting period as much as possible," Raja said.

By the end of this month over 4,000 units of Yaris were dispatched to the dealerships to meet the customer orders, he added.