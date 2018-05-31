App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota domestic sales surge 20% to 13,113 units in May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 20 percent increase in domestic sales at 13,113 units in May.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 20 percent increase in domestic sales at 13,113 units in May. The company had sold 10,914 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement.

It exported 827 units of the Etios series this month, compared with 1,425 units in the same period a year ago, a decline of 42 percent.

"Along with the segment leading products Fortuner and Innova Crysta, Yaris has been a significant contributor to the overall positive sales growth as compared to the same period last year," TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said in a statement.

The company's latest offering mid-sized sedan Yaris has received overwhelming response from customers nationwide which gives company the confidence that customers have well accepted the value propositions of the product, he added.

"In line with our customer first approach, we had started our production last month itself to be able to match our supply to the customer demand and reduce the waiting period as much as possible," Raja said.

By the end of this month over 4,000 units of Yaris were dispatched to the dealerships to meet the customer orders, he added.
First Published on May 31, 2018 08:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.