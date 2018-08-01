Toyota domestic sales dip 23% to 13,677 units in July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 22.94 per cent dip in domestic sales at 13,677 units in July. The company had sold 17,750 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement.

It exported 747 units of the Etios series last month, compared with 1,723 units in the same period a year ago, a decline of 56.64 per cent.

"We have achieved a growth of 36 per cent in the combined sales of June-July as compared to the same period last year," TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said in a statement.

June-July 2017 was a unique case owing to last year's GST scenario, wherein the company supplied as per the market demand which was impacted due to impending GST implementation, he added.