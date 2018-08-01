App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 02:54 PM IST

Toyota domestic sales dip 23% to 13,677 units in July

PTI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 22.94 per cent dip in domestic sales at 13,677 units in July. The company had sold 17,750 units in the same month last year in the domestic market, TKM said in a statement.

It exported 747 units of the Etios series last month, compared with 1,723 units in the same period a year ago, a decline of 56.64 per cent.

"We have achieved a growth of 36 per cent in the combined sales of June-July as compared to the same period last year," TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said in a statement.

June-July 2017 was a unique case owing to last year's GST scenario, wherein the company supplied as per the market demand which was impacted due to impending GST implementation, he added.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 02:51 pm

