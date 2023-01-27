English
    Toyota commences bookings of new diesel Innova Crysta

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has commenced bookings for the updated version of its multipurpose vehicle Innova Crysta.

    The model now comes with a 2.4-litre diesel powertrain mated with a five speed manual transmission across four trims.

    It can be booked for Rs 50,000 at company dealerships or online, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

    The opening of bookings for the new Innova Crysta comes on the heels of the launch of the Innova HyCross (available in Gasoline and Strong Hybrid Electric powertrains).