Toycathon 2021: Here is all you need to know

The Centre is organising Toycathon 2021 or “Toy Hackathon” for students, toy and design experts and startups.

The inter-ministerial event was launched by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Aim of Toycathon 2021 is to crowd source ideas for developing and games based on Indian ethos and value systems, local folklore, and heroes.

Here is all you need to know about Toycathon 2021:

When, where, and how:

>> Launch and registration on January 5, 2021

>> Submission of proposals from January 5 to January 20, 2021

>> Evaluation process is from January 21 to February 8, 2021

>> Declaration of the ideas will be done on February 12, 2021

>> The grand finale will be held on February 23, 24, and 25

Who can participate:

>> There will be three levels of participation, namely – the Junior Level, the Senior Level and the Startup Level.

>> The event will also allow participation of students and teachers from schools, colleges, and universities apart from startups and toy experts.

>> Participants will have two options for idea submission – either submit ideas for the published problem statements OR under novel toy concepts category.

How to register or submit ideas:

>> Participants will have to take a look at the problem statements given under themes tab on the website home page (https://toycathon.mic.gov.in)

>> If a problem statement seems suitable and the participant has an idea for the same, they will have to prepare the remaining requirements in the form and submit the idea in the prescribed format.

>> The last date of submission of ideas is January 20, 2021.

What are the themes:

>> Toycathon 2021 is based on nine themes – Indian culture; history; knowledge of India and ethos; learning, education and schooling; social and human values; occupations and specific fields; environment, divyang (differently-abled); fitness and sport; out of the box, creative and logical thinking; rediscovering or redesigning traditional Indian toys.

Prizes for winners:

>> Toycathon 2021 winners will get prizes worth Rs 50 lakh.

Participating ministries:

>> Ministry of Women & Child Development

>> Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

>> Ministry of Education

>> Ministry of Commerce & Industry

>> Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

>> Ministry of Textiles

>> Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell

>> Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP)

Aims and objectives

>> Toycathon 2021 will get together students, toy and design experts, and startups to crowd source ideas for developing toys and games that are based on Indian culture and ethos, local folklore, and heroes and Indian value systems

>> Its main objective is to help India develop into a global hub for toys and games and to create an ecosystem for the domestic toy industry and the local manufacturers. It looks to tap “untapped resources and use their potential.”

>> The Centre hopes the event will help conceptualise innovative toys based on the Indian value system which will inculcate positive behaviour and good value among children

>> It is looking to tap India’s $1 billion strong toy market

>> It aims to get schoolchildren to innovate, design, and conceptualise toys and capture the innovative prowess of 33 crore students.