Tourism ministry to launch new initiatives for traveler safety, focus on digitisation

India is the fastest growing market in terms of arrivals for Australian state New South Wales

Ministry of Tourism is working on key identified priority areas with a major focus on digitalisation, M R Synrem, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, said while addressing FICCI’s (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) 5th 'Digital Travel, Hospitality & Innovation Summit 2023' on August 23.

“The National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI) is one of the initiatives of the ministry towards Atmanirbhar Bharat using technology to empower our businesses. NIDHI is not just a database but poised to become a major gateway to opportunities in the hospitality industry," he said.

He added that that the ministry will soon introduce several new initiatives with the existing helpline number ‘1363’ to address the safety and security concerns of the travellers.

"Ministry is developing platforms for personalisation and traveller engagement. We are working towards digitalization in the travel and tourism industry. Today, digital technology allows us to collect and analyze data to create personalised experiences,” he noted.

He further said that post-Covid, India has adopted technology in almost every sector. “Digital technology and innovation have revolutionized the travel and tourism industry and providing numerous benefits and enhancing the overall experience of travellers,” he added.

The travel industry is an extended arm and the largest segment of the e-commerce sector, noted Ashish Kumar, Co-Chairperson, FICCI Travel Technology & Digital Committee. "It is important to understand that everyone is now a consumer, not just a customer,” he said.

While highlighting the importance of India’s G20 Presidency, Synrem said that the Indian travel and tourism sector is providing an unparalleled opportunity to highlight India’s tourism offerings and success stories on the global stage. “The Tourism Track meetings under the G20 focused on key areas like sustainable development, digitalization and promotion of inclusive growth,” he said.

The digital transformation journey is not an option but a necessity, said Dipak Deva, Chairperson, FICCI Tourism & Culture Committee & MD, Travel Corporation of India. “In this context, the travel and hospitality industry where the experience is everything, this transformation is especially critical,” he added.