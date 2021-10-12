Tourism industry welcomes move by government to allow foreign tourists, but concerns about Covid-19 third wave still loom

An Indian tourist shows his recent flight's boarding passes as proof of COVID-19 test as he waits to enter the Mughal garden on the outskirts of Srinagar on August 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Strict restrictions on incoming travellers in an effort to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic badly hit India’s tourism industry for nearly 18 months.

But the government’s latest decision to grant visas on arrival to foreign tourists arriving by chartered flights from October 15 and those flying in by regular commercial flights from November 15 has restored hope in the struggling sector.

International tourists visiting India brought in a sizeable $30 billion in foreign exchange in 2019, according to government data. The earnings fell by over 76%, to around $7 billion in 2020, following the pandemic-induced lockdown since March that year.

Industry experts, online travel agencies, travel agents and other market participants all expect the government’s decision to help boost revenues of the tourism industry ahead of the upcoming winter season and New Year’s Day.

“The Indian government’s move to restart issuing visas to foreign tourists is very encouraging for the tourism industry. This coupled with the government’s announcement of providing free-of-cost visas will help revive tourism and support the travel and hospitality industry that has been impacted by the pandemic, and is also a great opportunity for overall economic growth,” Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia, at Booking.com told Moneycontrol.

Agreeing that the government’s move will revive foreign tourist arrivals in India, Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and group CEO, ixigo, added that mutual recognition of vaccination certificates will also ease traveller woes and encourage faster recovery of both inbound and outbound international travel.

“The government’s decision to open up Indian skies to foreign tourists presents a huge opportunity for travel agents to start booking large holiday packages for tourists and charter out large aircraft,” founder of JetSetGo Kanika Tekriwal told Moneycontrol.

She added that while the government’s move is more than welcome as far as the industry is concerned, there are still concerns in the minds of foreign tourists about travelling to India immediately as the country continues to report a considerable number of daily Covid-19 cases.

However, Tekriwal added that in order to really boost the revenues of the tourism industry in India over a sustained period, the country needs to ensure that a third wave of Covid-19 does not take place.

Her sentiments were echoed by other industry participants. An official from the Travel Agents Association of India, a domestic industry body with around 3,000 members, said that many foreign tourists are eyeing trips to India as they look at budget travel options across the world, but most tourists are still concerned about the outbreak of another wave of Covid-19.

Similarly, travel agents in Delhi said that while there were enquiries from foreign tourists on travelling to India, most tourists were looking at places where Covid-19 cases had fallen to nearly zero and strict social distancing protocols were being followed.

“Foreign tourists are looking for hotels and accommodations that either only allow fully vaccinated people or have strict social distancing norms, which is hard to guarantee at the moment,” said an executive from Delhi-based Welgrow Travels.

He added that while they were in discussion with hospitality players to ensure these norms are followed, hotels are also looking to capitalise on the opportunity to cater to foreign tourists.

According to an executive at the online travel agency and travel search engine Yatra.com, searches for holiday destinations in India have in the last two weeks risen around 40 percent from what was seen in September, but bookings are still quite low in comparison.

So while the government’s move is expected to start the inflow of foreign tourists into India, the tourism industry will still have to ensure Covid-19 protocols are strictly followed in order to sustain the inflow of visitors.