172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|total-tax-collection-falls-22-5-till-september-15-source-5848041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Total tax collection falls 22.5% till September 15: Source

During the same period ended September 15, 2019, total tax collection stood at Rs 3,27,320.2 crore, the income tax department source from Mumbai zone told over phone on Wednesday.

PTI

Total tax collection of the Centre, including advance tax collection for the second quarter, fell 22.5 percent to Rs 2,53,532.3 crore till September 15 of the current fiscal as compared to the year-ago period, according to an income tax department source.

The source shared some details about the provisional data.

During the same period ended September 15, 2019, total tax collection stood at Rs 3,27,320.2 crore, the income tax department source from Mumbai zone told over phone on Wednesday.

Close

However, the source refused to share the advance tax numbers separately for the current quarter.

The numbers are provisional as banks will be able to update the final data by the end of the day, the source said.

During the first quarter ended June, gross tax collections fell 31 percent driven down by a massive 76 percent plunge in advance tax mop-up, as the country was in a full lockdown due to the pandemic.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #Business #Economy #tax collection

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.