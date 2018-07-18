Total sets up digital innovation centre in India with TCS

India's largest IT services firm TCS today said it has signed a partnership agreement with Total, a global integrated energy producer and provider, to create a digital innovation centre in India. The centre, which will be set up in Pune in Maharashtra, will explore disruptive technologies and solutions, TCS said in a statement.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Photo-sharing app Vebbler raises angel funding Bengaluru-based photo-sharing app Vebbler today said it has raised funding through a consortium of angel investors including ex-CEO Mu Sigma Ambiga Subramanian and actor Dino Morea.

The pre-series A round -- the amount of which wasn't disclosed -- saw participation from DJ Nikhil Chinapa, Anurakt Jain (InMobi), Sanjay Ramakrishnan, (Flipkart) and Pranay Jivrajka (Ola), Vebbler said in a statement.

Vebbler's existing investor Anupam Mittal, Sharad Sharma, Mohandas Pai and Venkat Raju have also re-invested into this round, it added. Previously, Vebbler has raised $500,000 (Rs 3.34 crore) round of funding from a syndicate of 16 investors.

Zaggle acquires Click&Pay Zaggle, a payments and group dining company, today said it has acquired Hyderabad-based Click&pay for an undisclosed amount.

The cash-and-stock deal will enable Zaggle to build an expense management platform, it said in a statement.

Zaggle's huge customer base and Click & Pay unique payment proposition will enable customers to consolidate expense management and bring about an efficient mechanism within the organisations, it added.

Post acquisition, the Click&pay team of 25 members would join the 150-members plus Zaggle team.