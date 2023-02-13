 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Total exposure of 5 state-run general insurers in Adani group at Rs 347 cr: MoS Finance

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

In reply to a question on details of money lent by banks and financial institutions to the Adani group, the Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the RBI Act prohibits disclosure of credit information submitted by a bank.

The exposure in the Adani group is 0.975 per cent of LIC's total AUM at book value of Rs 41.66 lakh crore.

Five state-run general insurance companies have a total exposure of Rs 347.64 crore, or 0.14 per cent of their total assets under management (AUM), in Adani group of companies, Finance Ministry said on Monday.

With regard to exposure by insurance companies, Karad said the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on January 30, said that LIC's total holding under equity and debt is Rs 35,917.31 crores as on December 31, 2022, in Adani group of companies.

