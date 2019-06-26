App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Total debt of Air India is Rs 58.3k crore: Civil Aviation Minister

Last year, the Centre had invited Expression of Interest for strategic disinvestment of Air India, including its shareholding in Air India Express and Air India Air Transport Services Limited.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National carrier Air India has a total debt of Rs 58,351 crore as on March 31 this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha June 26.

Last year, the Centre had invited Expression of Interest for strategic disinvestment of Air India, including its shareholding in Air India Express and Air India Air Transport Services Limited. However, it did not receive any bid till the last date on May 31, 2018.

Again this year the Centre is preparing to invite bids.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Puri said, "As per the provisional figures of FY 2018-19, the total debt of Air India Ltd as on March 31, 2019 is Rs 58,351.93 crore."

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 10:18 pm

