Total aims to expand India renewable portfolio to 6 GW: CEO

Speaking in an online interview at CERWeek’s India Energy Conference, Pouyanne said that retail fuel demand in Europe was “good” and almost at pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of the year.
PTI
France’s Total aims to grow its renewable energy portfolio in India to 6 gigawatts by 2025, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Monday.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 08:14 am