Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 08:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Total aims to expand India renewable portfolio to 6 GW: CEO

Speaking in an online interview at CERWeek’s India Energy Conference, Pouyanne said that retail fuel demand in Europe was “good” and almost at pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of the year.

PTI

France’s Total aims to grow its renewable energy portfolio in India to 6 gigawatts by 2025, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Monday.

Speaking in an online interview at CERWeek's India Energy Conference, Pouyanne said that retail fuel demand in Europe was "good" and almost at pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of the year.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 08:14 am

