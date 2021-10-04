MARKET NEWS

English
Toshiba India appoints Shuichi Ito as Managing Director

Shuichi Ito will succeed Tomohiko Okada, and lead Toshiba India’s energy and social infrastructure businesses in the country, a company statement said.

PTI
October 04, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Toshiba India on Monday announced the appointment of Shuichi Ito as its Managing Director effective from October 1, 2021.

He will succeed Tomohiko Okada, and lead Toshiba India’s energy and social infrastructure businesses in the country, a company statement said.

Ito, a law graduate from Kyushu University of Japan, has almost three decades of experience in Toshiba’s international energy business, it added.

Toshiba India Private Limited (TIPL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, Japan.

Okada was at the helm of TIPL’s operations for more than five years.

"Toshiba has been actively contributing to the Indian government’s initiatives, particularly Make-in-India, Clean India, and Skill India. I believe Ito is the right person to further strengthen Toshiba’s support to India and to take TIPL into its new growth phase,” Okada said.

Ito added: "Toshiba remains committed to provide the latest technologies and solutions for India to achieve sustainable development. I am honoured to take over this responsibility from Mr Okada and stand resolute in Toshiba’s commitment to India.”

Toshiba has a long history of close to 60 years in India and provides solutions for sectors which includes – energy, railway systems, rechargeable batteries, elevators, water & waste water treatment and storage Solutions.
