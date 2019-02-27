Toshiba CTO shares vision on Quantum Cryptographic Communication

The new communication technology, in its R&D stage now, is theoretically impossible to hack
According to Toshiba CTO Dr Shiro Saito, who revealed company’s vision on its technology future, the company is aiming to solve social problems with technologies that fuse the cyber and the physical--the real world.
“We now promote ‘open innovation’ from the early stages of research, and collaborate with top universities and research institutes worldwide, such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Cambridge University and Stanford University. For example, we are collaborating with Cambridge University on quantum cryptographic communication. This is a technology that enables safe transmission of extremely confidential information -- personal information and financial transaction information and the like -- using communications technology that is theoretically impossible to hack,” Saito said.
Toshiba plans to invest 930 billion yen over the next five years, in the areas of renewable energy technologies, SCiB, power electronics and robotics.