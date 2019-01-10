Torrent Power seeks 5 LNG cargoes for 2019: Sources

India's Torrent Power is seeking five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in 2019, two industry sources said.

The utility company is seeking cargoes for delivery over February, May, July, October and December, one of the sources said.

The tender closed on Jan. 9 and is valid until Jan. 11.

The February cargo will be bought at a fixed price while the others will be linked to Brent oil prices, the first source added.

Torrent Power distributes electricity to over 3 million customers every year in India, according to the company's website.