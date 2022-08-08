 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Power net profit more than doubles to Rs 502 crore in April-June

Aug 08, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST

Torrent Power on August 8 said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 502.01 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year.
The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 207.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Torrent Power said in a BSE filing.

Total income also rose to Rs 6,618.62 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,135.23 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's board has approved the appointment of Varun Mehta as its whole-time director, liable to retire by rotation, for five years effective from August 8, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders.

Varun Mehta is related to Sudhir Mehta, Chairman Emeritus, Samir Mehta, Chairman, and Jinal Mehta, Managing Director of the company.

