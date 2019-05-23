App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 347

  • UPA: 86

    (186 seats to win)

  • OTH: 109

    (163 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Torrent Power, GSPC seek LNG cargoes for July: Sources

Torrent Power is seeking a cargo for late July in a tender that closed on Wednesday while GSPC is seeking a cargo for mid-July in a tender closing on Thursday, one of the sources said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Torrent Power and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) are seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in July, three industry sources said on Thursday.

Torrent Power is seeking a cargo for late July in a tender that closed on Wednesday while GSPC is seeking a cargo for mid-July in a tender closing on Thursday, one of the sources said.

Both cargoes are to be purchased on a delivered ex-ship basis (DES), a second source said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.