Torrent Power, GSPC seek LNG cargoes for July: Sources

Torrent Power is seeking a cargo for late July in a tender that closed on Wednesday while GSPC is seeking a cargo for mid-July in a tender closing on Thursday, one of the sources said.Both cargoes are to be purchased on a delivered ex-ship basis (DES), a second source said.
First Published on May 23, 2019 12:27 pm