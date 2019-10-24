Torrent Pharma up 4% on robust Q2 result

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals added more than 4 percent intraday on October 24 after the company reported a 36.3 percent YoY jump in its Q2FY20 net profit at Rs 244 crore.

Revenue was up 5.9 percent at Rs 2,005 crore versus Rs 1,894 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 14.4 percent at Rs 541 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 200 bps at 27 percent.

At 1124 hrs, Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,748.40, up Rs 67.70, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,964 and its 52-week low of Rs 1,453 on 29 March 2019 and 23 July 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.98 percent below its 52-week high and 20.33 percent above its 52-week low.