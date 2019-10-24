App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 168
INC+ : 91

Need 54 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 37

Need 9 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Pharma up 4% on robust Q2 result

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,964 and 52-week low Rs 1,453 on 29 March, 2019 and 23 July, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals added more than 4 percent intraday on October 24 after the company reported a 36.3 percent YoY jump in its Q2FY20 net profit at Rs 244 crore.

Revenue was up 5.9 percent at Rs 2,005 crore versus Rs 1,894 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 14.4 percent at Rs 541 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 200 bps at 27 percent.

Close

At 1124 hrs, Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,748.40, up Rs 67.70, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,964 and its 52-week low of Rs 1,453 on 29 March 2019 and 23 July 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.98 percent below its 52-week high and 20.33 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 19 percent in the last three months.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.