Torrent Pharma to acquire dermatology firm Curatio Healthcare for Rs 2,000 crore

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on September 27 announced that it is acquiring dermatology company Curatio Healthcare Private Limited for Rs 2,000 crore. The consideration includes Rs 115 crore (on the date of signing) of cash and cash equivalents in the acquired business indicating an enterprise value of Rs. 1,885 crore, it added.

With this acquisition, Torrent Pharma will add a field force of 600 MRs and a distribution network of 900 stockists. The transaction is subject to conditions precedent and is expected to close within one month, the pharma company said in a statement.

In the financial year 2021-2022, Curatio’s reported revenue was Rs 224 crore. With YTD August sales up 25 percent, Curatio is expected to cross Rs 275 crore revenue in FY23, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

Over the last decade, cosmetic dermatology as therapy has delivered an 18 percent CAGR which is 1.6x of the IPM CAGR. "With this deal, Torrent Pharma will enter the league of top 10 players in the dermatology segment and will be the leader in the cosmetic dermatology space," the company added.

Commenting on the acquisition, Aman Mehta, Director said “The acquisition offers Torrent the opportunity to enhance its presence in dermatology with a differentiated portfolio and is a strong strategic fit. Curatio has built a commendable set of high market share brands in cosmetic and pediatric dermatology that we look forward to adding to our product offerings.”

Sequoia, ChrysCapital and the promotors of Curatio mentioned, “We believe Torrent is best suited to further catapult the business which we have built.”

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited claims that it is ranked 8th in the Indian pharmaceutical market and is among the Top 5 in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Gastro Intestinal (GI), Central Nervous System (CNS), and Vitamins Minerals Nutritionals (VMN).

