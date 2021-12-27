MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Torrent Pharma recalls over 27,000 bottles of blood pressure lowering drug in US

The affected lot has been produced in India and later the company has supplied to its US-based subsidiary for distribution in the US, the world’s largest market for generic drugs.

PTI
December 27, 2021 / 10:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Torrent Pharma is recalling more than 27,000 bottles of its generic drug, used in lowering high blood pressure, in the US market.

As per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Ahmedabad-based company is recalling 27,312 bottles of the Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

The affected lot has been produced in India and later the company has supplied to its US-based subsidiary for distribution in the US, the world’s largest market for generic drugs.

According to the US health regulator, the drug maker is recalling the affected lot due to it being "Superpotent; Hydrochlorothiazide.”

New Jersey-based Torrent Pharma Inc, a unit of the company, has initiated the Class III nationwide (US) recall of the 40 mg/12.5 mg, 30 count bottles on December 1, this year.

Close

Related stories

Telmisartan Hydrochlorothiazide comprises two medicines, both of which help to control high blood pressure.

It is generally used when one medicine alone is not controlling the blood pressure effectively.

Lowering blood pressure helps to reduce your risk of having a heart attack or a stroke.

As per USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

The US generic drug market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019. It is the largest market for pharmaceutical products.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Torrent Pharma
first published: Dec 27, 2021 10:03 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.