Torrent Pharma joins race to acquire Hamied family stake in Cipla

Torrent Pharma, with advisory support from JP Morgan, is exploring options of forming a consortium with private equity funds.

Drug firm Torrent Pharma has entered into the fray to acquire the Hamied family’s stake in Cipla in what could be the biggest pharma deal since 2014. Ahmedabad-headquartered Torrent wants to take control of the fourth-ranked pharmaceutical major that is more than double (2.3x) its FY23 consolidated revenue, 2.3 times its profit, and 1.46 times its present market value, a newspaper report has said.

More importantly, the competition for buying out the Hamied family's stake in Cipla also includes Blackstone, the largest buyout fund, and Baring PE Asia-EQT. Torrent Pharma, with advisory support from JP Morgan, is exploring options of forming a consortium with private equity funds. Preliminary discussions in this regard have already taken place with a few potential partners, the Economic Times reported.

Major player

If the Torrent deal comes to fruition, it would eventually lead to the creation of India’s second biggest pharmaceutical company after Sun Pharma by revenue.

Torrent has talked to multiple lenders for funding and is willing to make an all-cash offer. Work has gained momentum in the past month, the financial daily said, citing sources. A successful transaction is likely to place Torrent Pharma ahead of Sun Pharma in the domestic formulations business.

YK Hamied and MK Hamied, both in their 80s, represent the second generation of the founding family of Cipla. While YK Hamied does not have children, MK Hamied has three children who have played various roles within the pharmaceutical giant over the years.

In 2015, Son Kamil left the company to pursue other interests. Daughter Samina Hamied, who currently holds the position of executive vice chairperson, has been overseeing the company's affairs, but has not actively involved in an operational role. Rumana Hamied has historically been engaged in CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities. The emergence of succession-related concerns and recent tax raids are believed to have played a huge role in the family's decision to consider a complete sale of their stake in the company, the report mentioned.

Stakeholders

The family, as promoters, holds 33.47 percent stake of the company. The current market value of Cipla is Rs 98,562.79 crore, up 16.5 percent in the past month ever since the news of a potential sale surfaced. At this market price, the promoter stake alone is estimated to be valued at Rs 32,988.9 crore ($3.97 billion). Considering the open offer for 26 per cent that has to be held under the takeover rules is fully subscribed, a new owner may end up paying a total Rs 58,615.2 crore ($7.06 billion) for a 59.47 percent stake, the financial daily said.

The Sudhir and Samir Mehta family, who are the owners of Torrent, possess a substantial 71.25-percent stake in the company, and this significant ownership gives them the flexibility to dilute their equity to raise leverage. “At the current market cap, the company can raise around Rs 26,000 crore and yet the promoters would continue to hold around 51 percent shareholding,” a person familiar with the matter told the publication.