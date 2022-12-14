 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Pharma inks pact with Boehringer Ingelheim India to co-market diabetes drug

Dec 14, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Boehringer Ingelheim India to co-market diabetes drug and its combinations in the country.

The company has inked an agreement to jointly sell Cospiaq (Empagliflozin), Cospiaq Met (Empagliflozin+ Metformin) and Xilingio (Empagliflozin+ Linagliptin).

Empagliflozin is a novel sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor, which is useful for improving glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

It is also indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease.

"I am confident that the launch of Cospiaq, Cospiaq Met and Xilingio will further strengthen our overall diabetes and cardiovascular portfolios and bolster our position as a leading player in these high growth segments within the Indian pharmaceutical market," Torrent Pharmaceuticals Director Aman Mehta said in a statement.

Boehringer Ingelheim India Managing Director Vani Manja said the company's collaboration with Torrent reaffirms its commitment towards enabling improved access to innovative medicine in India.