App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 14, 2018 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Pharma in talks to raise Rs 1,500 crore for Sanofi generics business bid: Report

Torrent Pharma is looking t raise the funds through a share sale to institutional investors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Torrent Pharma Ltd is looking to raise Rs 1,500 crore through a share sale to institutional investors, an effort to gather funds for its bid for Sanofi's generic drugs business Zenitva, according to a Mint report.

"Torrent has appointed JP Morgan and JM Financial to help it raise Rs 1,500 to support its acquisition efforts. The firm has already had a couple of rounds of meetings with probable investors for the purpose of the fund-raising," a source told Mint.

There has however been no official response from  Torrent Pharma, JM Financial and JP Morgan on this subject.

Torrent Pharma and Brazilian drugs firm EMS are bidding for Zenitva, according to a Reuters report last month.

related news

A consortium  of Blackstone and Nordic Capital have also moved to the auction's second round, the Reuters report said.

Zenitva is valued at 2.49 billion, the Reuters report added.

If Torrent Pharma is successful in acquiring the French company's generic drugs business, it will be the largest outbound transaction by an Indian drug maker. The will help Torrent Pharma access European markets.

tags #Business #Sanofi #Torrent Pharma

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC