 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Torrent Investments challenges lenders' proposal for 2nd auction of Reliance Capital: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Torrent Investments has pleaded that NCLT should direct the administrator, Nageswara Rao Y, not to hold lenders voting on the proposal of a second auction.

Representational image

Torrent Investments, which is fray for Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, has challenged lenders' proposal to hold a second round of auction, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The Mumbai National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is scheduled to hear Torrent’s petition on January 9. Torrent Investments has pleaded that NCLT should direct the administrator, Nageswara Rao Y, not to hold lenders voting on the proposal of a second auction.

Also Read: Hinduja Group raises its bid to Rs 9,500 crore for cash-trapped Reliance Capital

Lenders had proposed to hold a second round of auction with a minimum threshold price of Rs 9500 crore on a net present value (NPV) basis which would include Rs 8000 crore as upfront cash payment, as per the report.

The administrator had planned to invite lenders to vote on this proposal  this week. The second round of auction will give the Hinduja Group entity, also the bidder in the fray for the financial services company, an opportunity to give an improved bid over them, according to Torrent.

The lenders have proposed a second round of auction, hoping to get improved offers – at least above the liquidation value. All offers for debt-ridden Reliance Capital have been below the Rs 12,500-13,000 crore liquidation value.