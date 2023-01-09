Torrent Investments challenges lenders' proposal for 2nd auction of Reliance Capital: Report

Torrent Investments, which is fray for Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, has challenged lenders' proposal to hold a second round of auction, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The Mumbai National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is scheduled to hear Torrent’s petition on January 9. Torrent Investments has pleaded that NCLT should direct the administrator, Nageswara Rao Y, not to hold lenders voting on the proposal of a second auction.

Also Read: Hinduja Group raises its bid to Rs 9,500 crore for cash-trapped Reliance Capital

Lenders had proposed to hold a second round of auction with a minimum threshold price of Rs 9500 crore on a net present value (NPV) basis which would include Rs 8000 crore as upfront cash payment, as per the report.

The administrator had planned to invite lenders to vote on this proposal this week. The second round of auction will give the Hinduja Group entity, also the bidder in the fray for the financial services company, an opportunity to give an improved bid over them, according to Torrent.

The lenders have proposed a second round of auction, hoping to get improved offers – at least above the liquidation value. All offers for debt-ridden Reliance Capital have been below the Rs 12,500-13,000 crore liquidation value.

In the first round of the auction that ended on December 21, Torrent Investments had given the highest offer of Rs 8640 crore based on NPV- arrived at after discounting future cash flows. Hinduja had offered Rs 8110 crore on an NPV basis. A day after the auction, the IndusInd Bank promoter submitted a revised offer of Rs 9000 crore, including Rs 8750 crore as an upfront payment, according to the report. Torrent Investments sent a protest note to administrator Nageswara Rao Y stating that the revised Hinduja offer violated auction terms. Torrent then moved the NCLT, asking that the administrator be stopped from presenting the improved Hinduja offer to lenders as it didn't comply with the rules. On January 3, the NCLT directed the administrator only to consider plans that were in accordance with the rules. The administrator said he would appeal against the order at the NCLT, the report added. Also Read: Reliance Capital auction: Torrent Group highest bidder at Rs 8,600 crore in Round 1 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on November 29 superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues. The RBI appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the firm. Reliance Capital is the third large non-banking financial company (NBFC) against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the IBC. The other two were Srei Group NBFC and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE